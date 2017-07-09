Pacquiao namudmod ng balato Inquirer

NAMUDMOD ng balato si Sen. Manny Pacquiao matapos kumita ng $10 milyon sa kanyang laban kay Jeff Horn.

Sa isang video sa kanyang Facebook account, makikita si Pacquiao na namamahagi ng balo sa mga bata ilang araw matapos dumating sa kanyang bayan sa General Santos City matapos ang laban sa Brisbane, Australia.

“This is why I still fight,” sabi ni Pacquiao habang namamahagi ng balota.

Natalo si Pacquiao kay Horn matapos ang isang unanimous decision.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.