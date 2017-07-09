Santiago itinalaga bilang chair ng DDB Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo ang pagkakatalaga kay retired general Dionisio Santiago bilang Chairman ng Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB). Nagsilbi si Santiago bilang Director-General ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA). “His expertise and advocacy is fighting illegal drugs, which became his platform when he ran in the last elections,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella. Idinagdag ni Abella na malaki ang maitutulong ni Santiago sa kampanya ni Pangulong Duterte kontra ilegal na droga. “General Santiago’s return to the national government with his appointment to the DDB will greatly contribute to the President’s vision of a drug-free Philippines,” ayon pa kay Abella.

