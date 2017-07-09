P115M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P115 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola bukas ng gabi. Ito ay matapos na hindi tamaan ang P100.3 milyong jackpot ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Sabado ng gabi. Lumabas sa naturang bola ang winning number combination na 38-40-25-52-26-03. Umabot sa P23.2 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P200,000 ang apat na mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P2,070 naman ang tinamaan ng 448 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero. Balik naman ang P20 taya ng 11,711 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.