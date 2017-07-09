Alyas Robin Hood Book 2 ni Dingdong kasado na By Jun Nardo Bandera

TANGGAL na si Megan Young sa Book 2 ng Alyas Robin Hood ng GMA. Kumpirmado namang nasa cast pa rin ang Kapuso bombshell na si Andrea Torres. Sa naganap na story conference ng Alyas Robin Hood Book 2 na pagbibidahan pa rin ni Dingdong Dantes, si Solenn Heussaff na ang bago niyang leading lady. Kabilang din sa cast si Ruru Madrid sa direksyon pa rin ni Dominic Zapata. Wala pang schedule ng taping dahil hindi puwedeng magsabay sina Dong at Marian Rivera sa pagkakaroon ng regular series dahil walang magbabantay sa anak nilang si Zia. Nagsimula na rin kasi ang taping ng The Good Teacher ni Marian saka may Mulawin vs. Ravena pa si direk Dom.

