Pacquiao-Horn bout scoring ire-review ng WBO

REREPASUHIN ng World Boxing Organization (WBO) ang scoring sa Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight title fight ngunit hindi na babaguhin ang resulta ng laban.

Ito ang naging tugon ng WBO sa Games and Amusement Board (GAB) na humiling ng pagrepaso ng laban matapos sabihin ni Pacquiao na hindi naging patas ang desisyon noong Linggo kung saan nanalo sa pamamagitan ng unanimous decision si Horn.

Sinabi ng GAB na ang kanilang kahiligan ay para maprotektahan ang integridad ng boksing kung saan binanggit nito ang ilang pagkukulang ng referee at mga hurado. Subalit inulit naman ng WBO na mababago lamang ang resulta ng laban kung mapatunayang nagkaroon ng dayaan sa pamamahala nito.

“I would be very grateful if the GAB can provide any evidence indicating fraud or violation of law,” sabi ni WBO president Francisco Valcarcel sa sulat nito sa GAB nitong Huwebes.

“The purpose of this review is to be able to give the fans certainty of who was the winner of the bout, even though we do not have the power to reverse the decision of the judges.”

Ang laban na ginanap sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia ay binigyan ng mga iskor na 117-111 mula kay Waleksa Roldan at 115-113 mula kina Chris Flores at Ramon Cerdan kung saan tumanggap ng matinding pagbatikos ang iskor na ibinigay ni Roldan.

Malugod na tinanggap naman ni GAB chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra ang naging desisyon ng WBO na magsagawa ng pagrepaso sa laban at sinabi na bagamat hindi na mababago ang naging resulta ng laban magbibigay naman ito ng matinding senyales na hindi na papayagan ang pagiging maawain, pag-abuso ng kapangyarihan at pagkakamali.

“We’re happy with that,” sabi ni Mitra. “Our feeling is, if you’re quiet, you’ll get abused but if you complain, they’ll be careful … Manny is a senator, a champion, but was like wrestled there, abused by them. If it can be done to him, it can be done to any other Filipino boxer.”

Sinabi ni Valcarcel na limang hindi pangangalanang hurado ang mag-rerebyu ng laban kung saan magbibigay ang mga ito ng kani-kanilang iskor kada round.