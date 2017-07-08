Dating ka-loveteam ni Alden bagong ‘partner’ ni Coco By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KAPAMILYA na ang dating GMA Artist Center talent na si Louise delos Reyes at para sa kauna-unahan niyang proyekto sa ABS-CBN, ka-join agad siya sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ni Coco Martin. Gagampanan ni Louise, na dating ka-loveteam ni Alden Richards sa GMA, ang karakter ni PO3 Katrina Velasco, isa sa mga bagong kasamahan ni Cardo Dalisay (Coco) sa Special Action Force. Sa Instagram post ng Dreamscape Entertainment AdProm Manager na si Eric John Salut, nabatid na makakasama na rin sa Ang Probinsyano sina Ejay Falcon, Ron Morales, at Dominic Roque. Sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, sisimulan na uli ni Cardo ang pagtugis sa mga high-profile na kriminal at hindi rin siya titigil hangga’t hindi niya nahuhuli ang pumatay sa kanyang anak na si Ricky Boy. Napapanood pa rin ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano pagkatapos ng TV Patrol.

