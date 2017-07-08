Nadine sa balitang live-in na raw sila ni James: Kung totoo man, so what, di ba?!

SINAGOT ni Nadine Lustre ang kumakalat na chika na nagli-live in na raw sila ng kanyang boyfriend na si James Reid. Sa isang panayam, hindi kinumpirma pero hindi rin idinenay ni Nadine ang tsismis.

“I mean if that was true so what? Di ba? It’s like not new anymore. There are younger couples na mas young pa sa amin na it’s normal na, common guys it’s 2017. I am not gonna confirm and I am not gonna deny but then like ano naman? Let’s all just be open-minded,” ang pahayag ng dalaga.

Ano raw ang reaksyon ni James sa nasabing chika? “Deadma lang naman siya eh. Alam mo I am actually jealous of him kasi pag may ganyan, siya ‘yung bahala kayo diyan.’ I am learning, I am slowly learning.”