Relasyon daw nina Alden at Patricia ibinuking ng netizen

ALDEN Richards is in the same boat as Maine Mendoza. If Maine has Sef Cadayona as her rumoured boyfriend, si Alden naman ay mayroong Patricia Tumulak as his girlfriend daw.

One guy even posted a photo of Alden’s cousin na sinasabing nagkakanlong sa romantic dalliance ni Alden kay Patricia by allowing them to use her condo unit.

“Ito yung condo sa Taguig nina Alden at pinsan na c April kung saan madalas na nakikita c Patring na pumupunta at kung minsan dto natutulog.”

‘Yan ang caption sa photo na kuha sa condo where Alden’s cousin’s friends were in the picture.

“Basta as of now I don’t buy the gossips na sila ni Alden… Simply because he is gay. Kaya malabong patulan Ng babae,” say ng isang idiot na basher.

“If Patricia has good breeding she will not & will never fall for such a guy!” said another netizen.