Fans ni Maine galit na galit sa teacher dahil lang sa litrato

MAINE Mendoza’s fans took turns in bashing a teacher all because she cropped her photo.

Apparently, nagpakuha ang teacher ng photo kasama sina Maine at Alden Richards and when she posted the picture sa kanyang Twitter account ay hindi na kasama ang dalaga.

“I wasn’t really thinking about winning the game a while ago…I was just looking forward to take a picture with you just like before.”

That was her caption sa photo which INFURIATED Maine’s fans.

“Sana gandahan nya ung pagcrop man lng, ung di kita si M pra wlang gulo. Titser pa naman sya pero di ginamit ang brain nya,” said one brainless basher.

“Teacher yan ha pero ugaling ewan! Mukha kaya syang tita ni Alden ano,” say naman ng isa walang pinag-aralan.

“POR DIYOS POR SANTO HOW STUPID THIS TITSER ADN LETS PUT END ON DIS TITSER NOT WORTHWHILE FOCUS TYO MUNA SA ANNIVERSRY,” wailed one fan of Maine.

“Teacher ba tlga yan? Owww hindi halata! Palaban huh!” opined one guy.

“So, may haters na sya tlaga dati pa! Ay iba si maam! Sya na sikat!!!” pang-aasar ng isang basher.

“Kahit nilalamon ako ng realidad…PAPATULAN KITA!!! The nerve of you cropping Meng!!!??” tili ng isa pang basher.

“Ma’am next time try mo magpakatao. nirespeto ka nila sa eat bulaga. naging maayos pakitungo ni maine sayo…aral ka pa po. kapos pa eh. ASSUMERA…..PATHETIC!” said one idiot fan.

“teacher bA talaga nyeta!!! nakakahiya ka…nag educ ako at ang daming dos and dont’s para maging mbuting example sA mga students,” said another moron.

“May kinukuyog na naman pala sila. Fan ulet ni A. teacher yung tao tapos kung ano ano pinagsasabi. Mahiya naman kayo uy. Nakakahiya na talaga. Lahat na lang walang pinalamlampas. Galing,” defended one guy sa teacher.

“Jusme ilang beses na nabastos si A wampake kayo. Ayan, choice ng fan pinapakialaman nyo. Para ke pang me A at M tard? Ganun tlg yun,” said another defender of the teacher.

Pansin nga namin ‘yan. Parang gusto ng fans ni Maine na lahat ng netizens ay umarte ayon sa kanilang kagustuhan. Para silang mga diktador. Kung hindi nila nagustuhan ang hanash about Maine ay kukuyugin nila ng lait.

Kaya naman pati si Maine ay sukang-suka na sa kanila, ‘di ba? Nakakahiya ang ganitong fandom. Mga bullies sila, masasamang tao, walang pinag-aralan.