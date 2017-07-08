Produ ng movie ni Atom binanatan ang MMFF

NAGLABAS ng open letter sa MMFF 2017 Selection Committe ang admin sa Facebook ng pelikulang “Citizen Jake.” Looking forward ang sambayanan sa movie dahil directorial comeback ito ng premyadong director na si Mike de Leon.

“Citizen Jake would like to state that we did NOT submit our script to the MMFF Selection Committee.

“For Two reasons: One, a Film Festival entry should ALWAYS be a film, not a script. This is just common sense and Two, aside from a handful of names the identities of the 24 or so members of the Selection Committee were never revealed to the public.

“Why? Who are they? What are their credentials? They may be qualified (or not) to solve Manila’s traffic nightmare but does this qualify them to pass judgment on film scripts and finished films? Did ALL these members read ALL the script entries? Apparently not.”

Unang sabak din sa film acting ng news reporter na si Atom Araullo sa nasabing movie at maraming followers niya ang umaasa na makakasama sa Magic 8 ng 2017 MMFF ang kanilang project.

Bukod sa “CJ”, marami rin ang nagtatanong sa pagkakaligwak ng pelikulang “Larawan The Musical” ni Nick Joaquin.

Apat pa lang na entries ang inilalabas ng MMFF Execom, non-stop na ang balitaktakan, huh! We’ll expect more paglabas ng natitirang apat na entries by November!