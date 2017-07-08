True ba, Korean star Song Joong Ki bibisita sa Pinas? By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TODO-todo ang dasal ng mga Pinoy na adik na adik sa K-Drama para matuloy ang pagbisita ng Korean superstar na si Song Joong Ki sa Pilipinas. Si Joong Ki ang bida sa hit Korean series na Descendants Of The Sun na napabalitang ikakasal na rin sa ka-loveteam niyang si Song Hye. Na-excite ang mga Filipino fans ni Joong Ki nang mag-post ang Viva Entertainment sa social media na malaki ang posibilidad na makapunta sa bansa ang binata. Ito’y bilang bahagi raw ng kanyang upcoming historical movie na “Battleship Island.” Ito’y tungkol sa mga Korean coal miners na pwersahang pinagtrabaho under the Japanese colonial rule. Sa YouTube channel ng Viva ipinost ang isang video clip ng nasabing pelikula na may caption na: “As of now, may negotiations pang nagaganap para makapunta si Song Joong Ki sa Pinas.” Kaya naman ngayon pa lang ay atat na ang mga Pinoy supporters ng Korean superstar na makita siya up close and personal.

