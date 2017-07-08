Paolo tuloy ang pakikipaglaban sa psoriasis

TULOY pa rin ang pakikipaglaban ni Paolo Bediones sa sakit na psoriasis. Sa kanyang Facebook account, nag-post ang TV host at dating news anchor ng mensahe para sa lahat ng kanyang followers at sa iba pang taong may kaparehong kundisyon.
Narito ang ilang bahagi ng kanyang mensahe: “I HAVE PSORIASIS. Don’t worry, it’s a non-communicable skin disorder. It is NOT CONTAGIOUS. It’s a painful, chronic disease characterized by incessant itching and scratching. Occasional bleeding and scabbing. Reddening of the skin and flaking. It’s not pretty for sure, but I have been hiding it well.
“More than 2 million of my KABALAT in the country suffer the daily plight of flare ups that are mild to severe, that happen during bouts of stress and heat, and sometimes it’s caused by the food we eat. Some have even perished from the ordeal.
“If you, a family member, or a friend share these symptoms, look up Psor Phil and please see a specialist and learn about the various forms of treatment that exists. If you know anyone with psoriasis, hug them. If you see me on the street, hug me,” ayon pa kay Paolo Bediones.
