Wala na ako sa Wowowin…di ako galit kay Kuya Wil! – Super Tekla By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KINUMPIRMA mismo ng Kapuso comedian na si Super Tekla na wala na siya sa Wowowin ni Willie Revillame. Kamakailan ay nabalitang tinanggal daw ang komedyante sa programa dahil naging pasaway na sa production. May chikang lagi raw siyang late dumarating sa trabaho dahil sa diumano’y pagkalulong sa casino. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang Facebook account, sinabi ni Super Tekla na totoong wala na siya sa programa ni Wllie. Narito ang kabuuan ng kanyang FB post. “My journey in wowowin is totally ended!!! Wala akong hinanakit sa PUSO KO BAGKOS LUBOS akong nagpapasalamat kay KUYA WIL. SA NARATING KO AT SA CHANCE NA BINIGAY NYA SAKIN MARAMING AKNG NATUTUNAN, lalung lalo na inilapit niya ako sa masa. “BUONG BUHAY lilungunin ko PAMBIHIRANG PAGKAKATAON na binigay sa akin ng PROGRAMANG WOWOWIN. Sana poh patuloy kayong SUMUPORTA sa PROGRAMANG ito! IN GODS WIL NA RIN POH CGURO KNG BAKIT NAGWAKAS ANG JOURNEY KO PARA MAGBUKAS NG PANIBAGONG YUGTO NG BUHAY KO. “Maraming SALAMAT sa halos isang taong PAGSUBAYBAY sa akin wag poh kayonng MALUNGKOT lahat ng mga fans supporters at mga NANINIWALA SA TALENTONG NAIBIHAGI KO SA BAWAT PILIPINONG KAPUSO SAAN MANG SULOK NG MUNDO!!! “MAHAL NA MAHAL ko kayo hanggat jan kayo di poh ako mapapagod maghatid ng NGITI, SAYA!!! Kng iaalis mo ang poot at galit sa PUSO MO PAGPAPALAIN KA NG DIYOS MARAMING SALAMAT BOSS WIL. MORE POWER WOWOWIN GOD BLESS US ALL!!! AT SA LAHAT NG KAPUSONG NAGMAMAHAL SA PROGRAMANG WOWOWIN SAAN MAN SA MUNDO!!!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.