Pamilya sinilaban, baby patay

Patong-patong na kaso ang kinakaharap ngayon ng isang lalaki na sinalaban ang kinakasamang babae at kanilang mga sanggol na anak, sa Sta. Rita, Pampanga, ayon sa pulisya. Nasawi ang 3-buwang anak ng suspek na si Ferdinand Igmat habang nagtamo ng paso sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan ang kinakasama niyang babae at isa pang anak na 1-taong gulang, ayon kay Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, direktor ng Central Luzon regional police. Una dito, isinumbong sa pulisya ng isang residente Miyerkules ng umaga na sinilaban ni Igmat ang mag-iina sa Brgy. Dila-dila. Nang magtungo ang mga tauhan ng Sta. Rita Police sa lugar ay natagpuang may mga paso ang kinakasama ni Igmat at dalawa nilang anak. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na bago ang panununog ay nagtalo ang 25-anyos na si Igmat at ang 20-anyos niyang live-in partner. “When the argument escalated, Igmat doused 6 liters of premium gasoline into the bodies of the victims and then set them on fire,” ani Aquino. Isinugod ang mga biktima sa Jose Songco Lapid District Hospital sa bayan ng Porac, at pagdaka’y nilipat sa JBL Hospital sa City of San Fernando para sa karagdagang lunas. Binawian ng buhay ang 3-buwang sanggol sa JBL Hospital dahil sa matinding pasong tinamo, ani Aquino. Nahaharap ngayon si Igmat sa kasong parricide at dalawang bilang ng frustrated murder, anang police official. —

