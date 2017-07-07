70 kinatay na pawikan nasabat sa Palawan By John Roson Bandera

Nahaharap ngayon sa kaso ang dalawang lalaki matapos mahulihan ng 70 kinatay na pawikan, sa Dumaran, Palawan. Nahaharap ngayon sa kaso ang dalawang lalaki matapos mahulihan ng 70 kinatay na pawikan, sa Dumaran, Palawan. Dinampot sina Rico Gonzales, 27, at Kim Aristotiles, 28, kapwa residente ng Taytay, Palawan, nang matagpuan ng mga otoridad ang mga sa kanilang bangka Huwebes, sabi ni Supt. Imelda Tolentino, tagapagsalita ng MIMAROPA regional police. Nagpapatrolya malapit sa baybayin ng Brgy. Bacao ang mga elemento ng Dumaran Police at Bantay-Dagat, nang ma-intercept ang bangka. Nang inspeksyunin ang bangka ay nadiskubre ng mga otoridad ang mga patay na pawikan, na pawang mga nakabalot sa plastic, ani Tolentino. Galing ang bangka sa Brgy. Maytegued, Taytay, at nakatakda umanong i-deliver ang mga pawikan sa Balabac, aniya. (John Roson) – end –

