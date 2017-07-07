Lokasyon ni Hapilon hindi pa rin makumpirma-AFP

SINABI ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Restituto Padilla na hindi pa rin makumpirma ang lokasyon ng lider ng ASIS sa Southeast Asia na si Isnilon Hapilon. “The assumption of our ground commanders based on the lack of confirmation regarding his escape or flight from the area of Marawi, is that he is still in the area,” sabi ni Padilla. Idinagdag ni Padilla na tinatayang 80 miyembro ng Maute na lamang ang natitiral sa Marawi sa patuloy na operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno sa lalawigan. Ayon pa kay Padilla, isa sa pokus ng mga operasyon ng militar ang madetermine ang lokasyon ni Hapilon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.