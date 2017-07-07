Singil ng Meralco tataas

Tataas ng P0.0761 kada kiloWatt hour ang singil ng Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan.

Ang pagtaas ay dulot ng mas mahal na kuryente na nalilikha ng mga planta ng kuryente o generation charge. Tumaas ito ng P0.0799 kada kWh.

Tumaas naman ng P0.0042 ang transmission charge at ang buwis na ipinapataw dito (P0.0045). Bumaba naman ang iba pang bayarin sa Meralco ng P0.0124.

Hindi naman nagbago ang singil ng Meralco sa distribution charge.

Dahil sa pagtataas na ito ang presyo na ang kuryente ay magiging P8.25 kada kWh. Noong Hunyo ang rate ay P8.17 kada kWh.

Ayon sa Meralco tataas ng P15.23 ang bayarin ng kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh, P22.84 sa 300 kWh, P30.45 sa 400 kWh at P38.07 sa 500 kWh.

Mas mataas sana ang magiging pagtaas kung wala ang P0.79 kada kWh na refund ng Meralco.

Ang refund ay bunsod ng utos ng Korte Suprema na ibalik sa mga konsumer ang P6.9 bilyong sobrang nasingil nito sa nakaraang tatlong taon.

Nagsimulang ibigay ang P0.79 kada kWh refund noong Hunyo at matatapos sa Agosto.

Noong Hunyo, bumaba ang singil ng Meralco ng P1.43 kada kWh o bawas na P285.42 sa kumokonsumo ng 200 kWh.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.