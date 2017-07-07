P28M nasungkit sa Cebu

Isang mananaya sa Cebu City ang nanalo ng P28.2 milyong jackpot prize ng Lotto 6/42 sa bola Huwebes ng gabi. Ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Mabolo, Cebu City, ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Tumaya ng P120 o anim na six-number combination ang nanalo. Siya ang pumili ng mga numerong tinayaan. Isa lang ang nakakuha ng winning number combination na 05-36-01-04-27-41. Umabot sa P14.9 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P25,000 ang 16 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P770 naman ang napanalunan ng 769 mananaya na nakakuha ng apat na numero. Balik naman ang P20 taya ng 16,201 mananaya na nakakuha ng tatlong numero. Ang 6/42 ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Sabado.

