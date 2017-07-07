Tatay ng minasaker na pamilya sa Bulacan pormal nang isinailalim sa WPP INQUIRER.net

PORMAl nang isinailalim ng Department of Justice (DOJ) sa Witness Protection Program (WPP) ang security guard na si Dexter Carlos, ang padre de pamilya ng minasaker na limang miyembro ng pamilya sa San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan noong Hunyo 27. Sinabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre na bibigyan ng proteksyon si Carlos para matiyak ang kanyang kaligtasan habang nagsasagawa ng imbestigasyon ang pulisya at National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa nangyaring masaker. Nakasaad sa sertipiko na pinirmahan ni Aguirre na may petsang Hulyo 7, 2017 ang provisional na pagtanggap kay Carlos sa WPP. Noong Huwebes, nakipagpulong si Duterte kay Carlos sa DOJ. “Losing one’s family to criminals is a very hard experience for anyone, we should help him get the justice he deserves… The Department of Justice is more than willing to extend any assistance that he may need in getting justice for what was done to his family,” sabi pa ni Duterte.

