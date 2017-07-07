10 political prisoner binigyan ng pardon ni DU30

Ikinatuwa ni House committee on peace, reconciliation and unity vice chairman at Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate ang pagbibigay ng pardon ni Pangulong Duterte sa 10 political prisoners.

“This is a positive gesture and bodes well for the continuation of the peace negotiations. We hope that the other political prisoners would also be freed soon,” ani Zarate.

Binigyan ng pardon sina Emeterio Antalan, Ricardo Solangon, Joel Ramada, Apolonio Barado, Jose Navarro, Generoso Rolida, Arnulfo Boates, Manolito Matricio, Josue Ungsod, at Sonny Marbella.

“We hope that Pres. Duterte will agree to prioritize the forging of Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms simultaneous with or before a ceasefire is effected,” ani Zarate.

Tinuligsa naman ni Zarate sina Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon at Armed Forces Chief of Staff Eduardo Año na sumasabotahe umano sa usapang pangkapayapaan.

“These militarists should instead be fired for bungling the situation in Marawi and for pushing for the declaration of Martial law in Mindanao,” dagdag pa ng solon. “We reiterate our call for the release of all political prisoners as a matter of justice and for resolution of the root causes of the five-decade old rebellion in our country.”