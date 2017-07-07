NDRRMC nagbabala ng landslide sa quake-hit areas sa Leyte

NAGBABALA ang National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Biyernes sa posibleng landslide sa bulubunduking bahagi ng Leyte matapos ang 6.5 magnitude na lindol na tumama sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Visayas Huwebes ng hapon. Ayon kay NDRRMC spokesperson Mina Marasigan, sa isang press briefing, na pinalala ang sitwasyon dahil sa mga pag-ulan sa lugar, dahilan para tumaas ang tsansa na magkaroon ng mga pagguho ng lupa. “Yung mga ba-byahe pa-Leyte hanggang Southern Leyte to Ormoc, yung mga daan bagamat passable may naitala na bitak sa lupa…Sa Leyte nakakaranas ng pag-ulan, so maaaring combination sa lambot ng lupa at pagyanig,” ayon sa opisyal. Pinayuhan ni Marasigan ang mga residente na huwag na munang magbiyahe sa mga apektadong lugar ng probinsiya kung hindi naman din mahalaga. Samantala, umabot sa mahigit 300 aftershocks ang naitala sa Leyte Biyernes ng umaga. Sa pinakahuling tala, nasa dalawa na ang nasawi habang 72 ang nasugatan dulot ng paglindol.

