Du30 lalo pang tumaas ang public satisfaction rating – SWS By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

MAS lalo pang tumaas ang public satisfaction rating ni Pangulong Duterte, ayon sa survey ng Social Weather Station. Nakapagtala si Duterte ng 66 porsyentong net satisfaction rating, ang pinakamataas na rating na nakuha ng pangulo mula ng maupo ito sa Malacanang isang taon na ang nakakaraan. Sa SWS terminology ito ay ‘very good’— sumunod ito sa excellent na net rating na 70 porsyento pataas. Pinakamarami ang satisfied kay Duterte sa Mindanao at Visayas na nagtala ng 83 porsyentong satisfied rating. Sumunod ang National Capital Region na may 77 porsyento at ang iba pang bahagi ng Luzon (73 porsyento). Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents— tig-300 sa Metro Manila, iba pang bahagi ng Luzon, Visayas at Mindanao. Tinanong ang mga respondent: “Maaari po bang pakisabi ninyo kung gaano kayo nasisiyahan o hindi nasisiyahan sa pagganap ng tungkulin ni Rodrigo Duterte bilang Presidente ng Pilipinas.” Sa survey noong Marso, si Duterte ay mayroong net satisfaction rating na 63 porsyento— 75 porsyentong satisfied, 12 porsyentong dissatisfied at 12 porsyentong undecided.

