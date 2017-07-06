F2 Logistics pasok sa 2017 PSL All-Filipino Conference Finals By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro sa Sabado

(De La Salle Sentrum, Lipa City, Batangas)

5 p.m. Generika Ayala vs Cherrylume (Classification for 7th-8th)

7 p.m. Cocolife vs Sta. Lucia (Classification for 5th-6th) IPINAMALAS ng nagtatanggol na kampeong F2 Logistics Cargo Movers ang dominasyon upang bumalik sa kampeonato sa pagpapatalsik nito sa Cignal HD Spikers, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14, sa matira-matibay na semifinals ng 2017 Philippine Super Liga All-Filipino Conference Huwebes sa Filoil Flying V Centre. Sinandigan ng Cargo Movers, na binubuo ng mga manlalaro mula sa ilang beses tinanghal na kampeon sa torneo ng mga unibersidad na De La Salle University, ang matinding lakas sa service area pati na sa pag-block at reception upang iuwi ang ikaanim na sunod na panalo at ang pinakaunang silya sa best-of-three na kampeonato. Agad itinala ng Cargo Movers ang 7-1 atake sa pagsisimula ng unang set upang kontrolin ang laro sa pagtutulungan nina Aby Maraño, Kim Keanna Dy, Mary Joy Baron, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo at libero Dawn Macandili bago tuluyang inuwi ang dalawa pang set na panalo para sa tsansa na maipagtanggol ang kanilang korona. Humaltak din ang Cargo Movers ng kabuuang 34 atake kontra sa 20 ng HD Spikers. habang mayroon din itong limang block kumpara sa dalawa lamang ng kalaban. Kinolekta din nito ang 10 service aces kontra sa tatlo ng karibal habang limitrado ang error nito sa 19 kontra sa 20 ng kabila. Pinangunahan ni Maraño ang Cargo Movers sa itinala nitong 8 atake at 3 blocks habang nag-ambag si Kim Dy ng apat na atake, isang ace at limang blocks. Nahulog naman ang Cignal HD sa labanan para sa ikatlo at ikaapat na puwesto.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.