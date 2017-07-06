WBO: Pacquiao-Horn decision hindi na babaguhin

HINDI na mababago ang desisyon sa naging resulta ng kontrobersyal na welterweight title fight nina Jeff Horn at Manny Pacquiao sa Brisbane, Australia noong Hulyo 2 ayon sa World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Iginiit ng WBO na ang pagbaliktad ng hatol ay maaari lamang mangyari kung may nakitang paglabag sa mga alituntunin o may pandarayang naganap sa laban.

Gayunpaman, walang nakita ni isa sa dalawang nabanggit na dahilan ang WBO para bawiin ang titulo kay Horn.

“The discretion of a referee or judge cannot be reversed, except in a case of fraud or violation of laws, which is not the case in Pac vs Horn,” sabi ng WBO sa Twitter.

Martes nang magsumite ng liham ang Games and Amusement Board (GAB) sa WBO upang rebyuhin ang sagupaan ng kasalukuyang senador ng Pilipinas na si Pacquiao at ang dating guro na si Horn na natapos sa unanimous decision pabor sa Australian fighter.

Laman ng sulat ang pagnanais ng GAB na busisiin ang mga naging posibleng pagkakamali ng referee at mga hurado lalo na sa scoring kung saan ilang puntos ang hindi naibawas kay Horn kasunod ng naging gawi sa 12-round bout.

Pinatutungkulan nito ang mga aksidenteng headbutts ni Horn na dalawang beses nagpaputok sa ulo ni Pacquiao.

“While we respect the decision, we are constrained to request for a thorough review by the WBO for possible miscalls of the referee where some deductions were not made and of the judges in their judging that have caused varying opinions on their objectivity,” saad ng GAB sa liham.

Ngunit sa batas ng WBO ay hindi iginagawad ang one-point deduction sa ganitong insidente at tanging ang World Boxing Championship lang ang nagpapatupad nito.

Kung mapapagbigyan ang hiling, gusto ng GAB na patawan ng kaukulang parusa ang referee at mga hurado.

Sinang-ayunan ni Pacquiao — kahit tanggap na ang pagkatalo — ang apela ng nasabing ahensiya na nagsabing ayaw niyang makita na mamatay ang boxing dahil sa ‘unfair decision and officiating’ at bilang propesyonal na atleta ay mayroon siyang ‘moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth, and fairness in the eyes of the public.’

Nabingwit ni Horn ang 117-111, at dalawang 115-113 scorecard mula sa tatlong hurado subalit agad umani ng batikos dahil halos doble ang kumonektang suntok ng Pinoy boxing icon na 182 kumpara sa 92 niya.