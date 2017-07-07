Iya magtatrabaho sa Korea kasama si Baby Primo By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAPASAGOT si Iya Villania nang sabihan siyang magiging bahagi ng GMA series ni Heart Evangelista na My Korean Jagiya kahit hindi pa inaalam ang detalye ng role niya’t iba pang requirements ng production. Eh, nang sinabi sa kanyang kasama siya sa taping sa South Korea, ang anak na si Primo ang agad niyang naisip. Malalayo kasi siya sa anak, hindi pa niya kayang iwan nang matagal ang bata. So para maging win-win ang situation ni Iya, nagdesisyon siyang isama sa Korea ang anak! Kaya kahit nagtatrabaho, maaalagaan pa rin niya si Primo. Anyway, gaganap na best friend ni Heart si Iya na huling napanood sa Kapuso series na pinagbidahan nina Gabby Concepcion at Carla Abellana.

