Rocco pinagtripan si Sanya, naglabas ng ahas sa taping ng ‘Haplos’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINAGLARUAN ni Rocco Nacino ang kaparehang si Sanya Lopez sa taping nila ng seryeng Haplos. Viral ngayon ang prank niya habang naka-roll ang kamera sa taping. Eh, super seryoso si Sanya sa pagde-deliver ng kanyang linya. Nakitang may dinukot ang Kapuso actor mula sa kanyang bulsa na snake toy. Pagharap ni Rocco sa kapareha, napasigaw ang dalaga dahil takot pala ito sa ahas! Eh ayon kay Rocco, masaya lang siya dahil last scene na nila ‘yon sa taping. Kaya naman ang followers nila ay tuwang-tuwa rin sa kakaibang lambingan ng kanilang mga idolo.

