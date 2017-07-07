Janella kay Jenine: Proud ako sa mom ko!

SURE na sure kaming napaiyak ang singer-actress na si Jenine Desiderio sa naging mensahe ni Janella Salvador para sa kanya.

Guest ang dalaga sa live episode ng Magandang Buhay kahapon at dito nga ibinandera ni Janine kung gaano niya kamahal ang kanyang ina sa kabila ng mga challenges ng buhay na pinagdaraanan nila.

“I’m just so happy to have a family like mine. Kahit sobrang liit lang namin na family, kahit mom ko lang ang kasama ko. Sobrang proud ako na siya ang mom ko,” pahayag ni Janella.

Hirit pa ng ka-loveteam ni Elmo Magalona, “Kasi talagang I can see what she’s been through. Sobrang dami niyang pinagdaanan and she’s going to do everything to protect me and ma-teach niya sa akin what she learned in life.”

Nauna rito, nagbigay din ng message si Janine para kay Janella sa pamamagitan ng video. Sinabi nito sa anak na lagi lang siyang nandiyan para gabayan ang dalaga.

“We just want to say that we will always be behind you. We mean it, we will always be behind you,” sey ni Jenine.