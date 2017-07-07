Janella kay Jenine: Proud ako sa mom ko!

SURE na sure kaming napaiyak ang singer-actress na si Jenine Desiderio sa naging mensahe ni Janella Salvador para sa kanya.
Guest ang dalaga sa live episode ng Magandang Buhay kahapon at dito nga ibinandera ni Janine kung gaano niya kamahal ang kanyang ina sa kabila ng mga challenges ng buhay na pinagdaraanan nila.
“I’m just so happy to have a family like mine. Kahit sobrang liit lang namin na family, kahit mom ko lang ang kasama ko. Sobrang proud ako na siya ang mom ko,” pahayag ni Janella.
Hirit pa ng ka-loveteam ni Elmo Magalona, “Kasi talagang I can see what she’s been through. Sobrang dami niyang pinagdaanan and she’s going to do everything to protect me and ma-teach niya sa akin what she learned in life.”
Nauna rito, nagbigay din ng message si Janine para kay Janella sa pamamagitan ng video. Sinabi nito sa anak na lagi lang siyang nandiyan para gabayan ang dalaga.
“We just want to say that we will always be behind you. We mean it, we will always be behind you,” sey ni Jenine.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94