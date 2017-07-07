May lokohan nga bang naganap sa pilian ng MMFF 2017 Magic 8?

KAILANGANG magpaliwanag ang executive committee ng MMFF sa mga ibinabatong isyu sa pagpili ng mga official entry ngayong taon. Mismong ang direktor na si Erik Matti ang kumuwestiyon sa proseso ng kanilang pagpili.
Nauna nang in-announce ng MMFF ang apat na entry na pumasok na sa Magic 8 na naging sanhi nga ng pagre-resign ng tatlong miyembro ng execom dahil kontra sila sa mga nasabing pelikula.
Sa kanyang Twitter account, naglitanya si direk Erik tungkol sa isyu gamit pa ang hashtag na “rigged” at “fraud”.
“If the #MMFF2017 selection process was rigged. Then the Execom members, even if they claim ignorance of it, are as guilty as the plotters.
“26 scripts ang tinanggap at 30k pesos per script, 22 na reject. Pero alam na nila ang apat na tatanggapin. Do the math. #MMFF2017 #rigged
“660k pesos ang kinuha nila sa 22 scripts na rejected. Pero kung alam na nila ang magic 4 bakit pa nang imbita sa iba? #fraud #MMFF2017.”
Isa ang pelikula ni Erik Matti, ang “Buy Bust” na pinagbibidahan ni Anne Curtis sa mga hindi napiling entry this year sa MMFF.
