Jaclyn: Tatapusin ko ang laban ni Pacman! Bandera

NGAYONG Biyernes, tatapusin na ng mga legal na asawa ang laban nila sa mga kerida sa finale ng sexy dramedy series na D’Originals. Anu-ano nga ba ang dapat abangan sa karakter nina Josie, Marge at Sofia na ginagampanan nina Jaclyn Jose, LJ Reyes at Kim Domingo? “Panoorin ninyo ‘yung finale,” ani Jaclyn. “Ito ‘yung ‘di natapos ni Manny Pacquiao. Tatapusin na ni Josie,” dagdag pa ng 2016 Cannes Best Actress sa karakter niya bilang asawa ni Lando (Jestoni Alarcon). Sey naman kay LJ, dapat abangan ng viewers kung talaga nga bang magmu-move on na si Marge o mananatili siya sa piling ni Caloy (Mark Herras). “They can expect painful forgiveness!” pagbibigay-clue pa nito. “Dapat nilang abangan kung ano ang kahihinatnan ng relasyon namin ni Art (Archie Aleman),” sabi ni Kim. “Kung magpapatawad pa ba si Sofia at kung sila pa rin ni Art ang magkakatuluyan hangang sa huli.” Huwag palampasin ang huling Biyernes ng D’Originals, 4:15 p.m. pagkatapos ng Impostora sa GMA Afternoon Prime.

