Dennis maraming hugot, may aaminin kay Regine Bandera

SAMAHAN muli ang tropa ng nag-iisang Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez sa isa namang masaya at pangtanggal stress na episode ng Sarap Diva ngayong Sabado ng umaga. Bibisita sa kusina ng Songbird ang nag-iisang Kapuso Drama King at Mulawin vs Ravena lead star na si Dennis Trillo. Isang punumpuno ng “hugot” na Saturday morning ang hatid ng Sarap Diva kasama ang mga pambatong comedian ng Kapuso Network, sina Boobay at Inday (Teri Gian). Umasa ka ba pero na-friendzone ka lang? Na-try mo na bang umibig sa syota ng iba? Eh, yung lokohin ng taong mahal mo? Pero sa kabila ng lahat nanalo pa rin ang tibok ng puso mo? Kasama kaya ang paborito mong kanta sa Top 5 Hugot songs ng Sarap Diva? Kung nagutom ka sa kwentuhan, may ihahandang BBQ Braised Pork si Regine para sa inyong lahat na siguradong pwedeng-pwede n’yong ihain para sa inyong pamilya. Tutukan ang lahat ng ‘yan ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa favorite cooking show ninyo with a big twist, ang Sarap Diva pagkatapos ng Maynila sa GMA.

