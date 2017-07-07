Matteo sumabak sa trauma life support training, handang-handa na sa emergency

SIGURADONG proud na proud na naman si Sarah Geronimo sa bagong “achievement” ng kanyang boyfriend na si Matteo Guidicelli.

Ito’y matapos ngang sumailalim ang aktor kasama ang kapatid na si Georgia Guidecilli sa 2-day pre-hospital trauma life support training na isinagawa ng Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) sa Mandaue City kamakailan.

Ayon sa Kapamilya singer-actor, mahalagang may nalalaman sila kahit paano sakaling ma-involve sila sa mga emergency cases. Aniya, “Anything can happen so it’s always nice to be equipped and know what to do talaga.”

Pahayag pa ni Matteo, isa sa mga itinuro sa kanila sa training ay ang basic life support like cardiopulmonary resuscitation o CPR. Matagal na raw nilang gusto ni Georgia na maging ERUF volunteers.

“We always believe it’s really important because you know sometimes someone might faint. Our grandpa just passed away so you know it’s always important to know what to do and how not to hurt the patient but rather help them,” ayon sa kapatid ni Matteo.

Matapos sumailalim sa basic life support training, plano ng magkapatid na Guidecilli na kumuha pa ng advance training course.