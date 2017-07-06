DU30 nagpasalamat na hindi malaki ang pinsala ng 6.5 magnitude na lindol sa Leyte

NAGPASALAMAT si Pangulong Duterte na hindi malaki ang naging pinsala ng nangyaring lindol sa Leyte matapos namang maitala ang magnitude 6.5 sa lalawigan.

“Wala namang nasira. Mahina ‘yun. Well, by this time, it could have caused massive destruction but there’s none. And actually, to be really very, very frank with you, nobody but nobody can foretell a disaster. That’s why in the insurance business, disasters are called or categorized an ‘act of God,’ sabi ni Duterte sa isang panayam sa Bukidnon.

Samantala, sinabi ni Duterte na mananatili siya sa Mindanao hanggang hindi pa natatapos ang operasyon sa Mindanao.

“I’ll just fly to Manila once in a while to fulfill with the protocol duties but I have to be back again until such time that peace is restored. But, we are already almost more than halfway. Matatapos na ‘to,” ayon pa kay Duterte.