Gusali sa Kananga, Leyte gumuho; ilang tao na-trap By John Roson Bandera

ISANG two-story na gusali ang gumuho sa Kananga, Leyte, ilang oras matapos ang 6.5 magnitude na lindol na tumama sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas Huwebes ng hapon. Sinasabing ilang tao ang na-trap sa loob ng gusali. Ayon sa progress report ng lindol na nakarating sa pulisya, gumuho ang Queda building sa Kananga, Leyte, at inaalam pa kung ilang katao ang na-trap sa gumuhong gusali. Sinisikap ng mga kagawad ng Kananga police, Bureau of Fire Protection at Kananga Rescue Unit na isalba ang mga taong naguhuan.

