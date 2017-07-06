Leyte inuga ng magnitude 6.5

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 6.5 lindol ang Leyte ngayong hapon. Nagbabala ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ng mga aftershock sa pagyanig na ito. Inaasahan din na mayroon itong mga napinsala. Pinawi naman ng Phivolcs ang pangamba na magkaroon ng tsunami dahil sa paggalaw na ito. Naramdaman ang lindol alas-4:03 ng hapon. Ang sentro nito ay walong kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng Jaro. May lalim itong dalawang kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Nagresulta ito sa paggalaw na may lakas na Intensity V sa Tacloban City; Palo, Leyte at Cebu City. Intensity IV sa Tolosa, Leyte; Sagay City sa Negros Occidental; at Burgos sa Surigao del Norte. Intensity III naman sa Bogo City, Cebu; at Calatrava, Negros Occidental. Intensity II naman sa Libjo, San Jose, Cagdianao at Dinagat Islands. Intensity I naman sa Roxas City; at La Carlota City sa Negros Occidental.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.