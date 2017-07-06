Pagkakasangkot ng SAF sa droga sa NBP pinaimbestigahan na ni DU30

IPINAG-UTOS na ni Pangulong Duterte ang imbestigasyon sa umano’y pagkakasangkot ng Special Action Force (SAF) sa ilegal na droga sa loob ng National Bilibid Prisons (NBP).

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, idinagdag ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na kinausap na ni Philipine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa kaugnay ng kontrobersiya.

“Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa has already talked to the President on the deployment of Marines to replace the SAF personnel in the Bilibid, which was put on hold and it was overtaken by events because of the Marawi rebellion,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na nangangahulugan lamang ito kung gaano kalala ang problema ng droga sa bansa.

“As the President has stated, we will be relentless. Investigation is now underway to probe drug-related activities and collusions, if any, of authorities,” ayon pa kay Dutete.

Sinabi pa ni Abella na desisyon na ni dela Rosa kung tuluyang aalisin ang SAF sa NBP.