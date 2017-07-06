Ekonomiya patuloy na gumaganda-DOF

SINABI ni Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez na patuloy ang pagganda ng ekonomiya ng bansa sa ilalim ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, idinagdag ni Dominguez na umabot sa P2.09 trilyon ang kinita ng gobyerno simula noon Hulyo 2016 hanggang mayo 2017, mas mataas ng pitong porsiyento kumpara sa kaparehong panahon noong nakaraang administrasyon. Sinabi pa ni Dominguez na unti-unti ring nabawasan ang utang ng Pilipinas na umabot na lamang sa 41.9 porsiyeno noong Marso 2017 kumpara sa 43 porsiyento noong Hunyo 2016.

Idinagdag ni Dominguez na inaasahan din na mababawasan din ang porsyento ng mahihirap sa 14 porsiyento sa 2022 mula sa kasalukuyang 21.6 porsiyento. Sinabi pa ni Dominguez na naipasa na rin sa Kamara ang Tax Reform package noong Mayo 31 na inaasahang magbebenispisyo sa 83 porsiyento ng mga Pinoy. Samantala, nakakumpiska naman ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) ng P8.4 bilyong smuggled goods simula noong Agosto 2016 hanggang Hunyo 2017 kumpara sa P1.2 bilyong nakumpiska noong 2015.

