Palasyo itinangging nag-alok si Duterte ng kasunduan sa Maute

MARIING itinanggi ng Palasyo ang ulat na nag-aalok si Pangulong Duterte ng kasunduan sa teroristang grupong Maute, bagamat ipinahinto niya ito.

Sa isang briefing sa Malacanang, iginiit ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na naninindigan ang pamahalaan na hindi makikipagnegosasyon sa Maute.

“Let me be clear that the position of the Palace and the President is not to negotiate with terrorists, including these local terrorist groups, which had intended to establish a state within the Philippine state and to remove allegiance to the government of the Philippines and the Chief Executive of the City of Marawi and its residents,” sabi ni Abella.

Ito’y matapos ang ulat na sinabi umano ng isang Imam Bin Laden na naghahanda si Duterte na makipagkasundo sa Maute, bagamat bandang huli ay kinansela ito,

“We don’t have any opinions on his intentions or what he intended to do. What we do stand on is that, as far as verifiable reports, there are none that we can state,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na dapat managot ang mga teroristang Maute sa kanilang krimen.

“Because this constitutes rebellion, because they submit to a foreign leader, and hold to a dangerous ideology that is inimical to the well- being of all Filipinos, including Muslim Filipinos. And because most Muslim Filipinos disagree with the extreme interpretation and application of the Muslim belief system,” ayon pa kay Abella.