Boy Abunda umani ng standing ovation sa Singapore

GINULAT ng King Of Talk na si Boy Abunda ang humigit kumulang 200 professional public speakers nang maibitahan siyang magtalumpati sa Asia Professional Speakers (APS) Convention na ginanap sa Singapore kamakailan.

Siya ang kaisa-isang Pinoy na naimbitahan sa naturang event sa pamamagitan ni Fredrik Haren, a leading member of APS.

Umani ng standing ovation ang TV host dahil sa kanyang speech, titled “The Fab Sermon: Don’t Just Be A Speaker, Be A Star.”

“I knew speaking in front of all those people would be like dancing ballet before some of the best ballerinas. Intimidating yung pagkakataon but I didn’t wallow in the idea of it being intimidating,” sabi ng award-winning TV host.

“While I was preparing my materials, I looked at the whole thing as an adventure. I was going beyond my space of influence. It was exciting because it was an exploration of what I didn’t think I could do. I never imagined I could be a professional public speaker,” dagdag pa niya.

Nai-share rin niya sa audience kung ano pagkakapare-pareho ng public speakers sa mga kilalang pangalan sa mundo ng showbiz. Nais niyang patunayan na ang mga public speakers at mga celebrities ay nagtataglay ng tinatawag na “the commonality of the star experience.”

“For example, when Meryl Streep won her first Oscar for ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’, she played a mother.

Meryl said, ‘When I played that role, I wasn’t a mother. But I knew what kind of mother I was going to be.’ She imagined herself as a mother when she did that movie, and now she has an Oscar to show for it.

“Great imagination begins where talent ends. It prolongs the life of talent to eternity. But you can only travel into great imagination if you have genuine talent. You can’t fake talent,” aniya pa.

Ibinahagi rin n’ya ang kahalagahan ng pagkakaroon ng charisma, presence, iba’t ibang koneksyon, at X-factor. Sinabi rin n’ya na ang “stars” ay dapat mayroong great sense of occasion pagdating sa kanyang mga manonood – ideyang natutunan n’ya kay Bono, frontman ng bandang U2, isang Irish rock band.

“Sabi ni Bono, stars should know that their audience is temporary so they’ll work hard to keep them hanging on as long as possible. Also, a star shouldn’t linger—he or she should know when to enter and exit,” anang TV host.

“By discussing the principles of being a star from my point of view as a talent manager, I was trying to tell the speakers that it’s not enough to just speak, nor is it enough to be informative, scientific or thorough in your speeches.

“You have to be a ‘star speaker’ – someone who changes minds and lives and touches people. Someone memorable,” pagtatapos ng premyadong TV host.

Dagdag pa ni Tito Boy, “Magandang-maganda yung naging karanasan ko sa Singapore. Now, I want to make public speaking my profession. I want to take it seriously. Also, with some friends—who are among the best speakers in Asia, sina Fredrik Haren, Jerome Joseph, Tom Abbott—I’d like to align myself with the best global public speakers.”