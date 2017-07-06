Billboard guy umamin sa mga kasalanan: Coffee date lang naman po ang gusto ko!

DIRETSONG inamin ng viral billboard guy na nagyaya ng “coffee date” kay Erich Gonzales na marami siyang nagawang kasalanan at pinagsisisihan na niya ang mga ito.

Ito’y matapos ibuking ng Davao-based model na si Dewanie Catapang ang mga panlolokong ginawa ni Xian Gaza sa kanya at sa iba pa nitong nabiktima.

Sa kanyang Facebook, nag-post ng mahabang mensahe si Xian tungkol sa kanyang nakaraan, “My bitter past was never a secret and (I’m) even publicly open about it. Pagkabangon na pagkabangon ko, I entered into a legal settlement to each and every character who became part of those dark chapters of my life.”

“Monthly financial settlements and two (2) judicial court settlements are still on-going up to this day and yup, I’m very open sa lahat ng iyon publicly. If you are after legal, financial and moral damages claims just like the others, you will contact me directly for a personal settlement, send a demand letter through a lawyer/law firm or file a case to the respective City Prosecutors Office or Judicial Courts.

“But of course if hindi kayo doon after, eh you will all execute a series of highly organized black propaganda publicly to destroy me and ride with the fame that comes with it. Perfect timing and perfect opportunity na eh.

“I’m not after fame, all I want is a coffee date. From bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the national attention. May God bless us all,” sabi pa ni billboard guy.