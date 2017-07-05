2 Vietnamese na bihag pinugutan ng Abu Sayyaf By John Roson Bandera

Natagpuang pugot ang ulo ng dalawang Vietnamese sailor na bihag ng Abu Sayyaf sa Basilan Miyerkules ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Nadiskubre ang mga bangkay ilang araw matapos mapaso ang deadline na binigay ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa militar para wakasan ang bandidong grupo. Natagpuan ng isang residente ang bangkay nina Hoang Thong at Hoang Va Hai sa Brgy. Tumahubong, bayan ng Sumisip, dakong alas-5:40, sabi ni Col. Juvymax Uy, commander ng Joint Task Force Basilan. Di sinabi ni Uy kung sinong pumugot sa ulo ng mg biktima, pero inamin na sina Thong at Hai ay kabilang sa mga Vietnamese sailor na dinukot ng Abu Sayyaf noong nakaraang taon. Kumakalap pa ang mga sundalo’t pulis sa Basilan ng mga detalye tungkol sa insidente, aniya. Isasailalim ang mga bangkay sa forensic examination, kasabay ng pakikipag-ugnayan ng mga awtoridad sa Vietnamese Embassy, ayon pa kay Uy. Kinumpirma ni Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, tagapagsalita ng AFP Western Mindanao Command, na sina Thong at Hai ay kabilang sa anim na crew member ng Vietnamese cargo vessel M/V Royal 16 na dinukot ng Abu Sayyaf sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Sibago Island, Basilan, noong Nob. 11, 2016. Ang iba pa’y sina Pham Minh Tuan, Do Trung Hieu, Hoang Vo, at Tran Khac Dung. Matatandaan na natagpuang buhay ng mga kawal si Vo sa Sitio Kumonal, Sampinit Complex, Sumisip, noong Hunyo, matapos niyang makatakas sa mga bandido, na noo’y binobomba ng militar. Nagsasagawa pa ng rescue operation ang mga kawal sa Basilan para sa tatlong nalalabing hostage na Vietnamese, ani Petinglay. Bukod sa tatlo, may hawak na 21 iba pang bihag ang Abu Sayyaf sa Sulu, ayon sa militar.

