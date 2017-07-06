Derrick nagpasilip ng katawan, mga beki naglaway By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGLAWAY-LAWAY ang manonood sa transformation ni Derrick Monasterio sa Mulawin vs. Ravena bilang taong ibon. Buff na buff kasi ang kanyang katawan na nilagyan pa ng oil habang nakabuka ang kanyang mga pakpak! Mula sa pagiging simpleng tao bilang Rodrigo, nabuhay ang character ni Derrick bilang si Almiro, huh!

In fairness naman sa acting niya, nakasabay siya sa galing ng veteran actress na si Nova Villa sa eksenang ‘yon. So, hindi na solo ni Dennis Trillo ang pagiging “papa bird” (read: papable na taong ibon) once lumipad na nang todo si Derrick bilang Mulawin dahil ibebenta rin tiyak ang tadtad niyang pandesal sa katawan para matuwa naman ang fans!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.