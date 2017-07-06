Bistek pinatatakbo sa Kongreso at Senado

NAGKATAONG um-attend ng isang mayoral forum sa Berlin si Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista kaya ang kapatid nitong si Harlene ang humarap at bumati last Friday sa mga April, May- at June-born reporters sa kanilang pagmamay-aring Salu Restaurant.

Si Harlene tuloy ang kinuyog ng mga celebrators lalo na ang tungkol sa kung ano ang next step ng kanyang kuya in his third and last term as city mayor.

“Honestly, hindi ko rin alam. Puro sabi-sabi. May mga nagsasabi na tatakbo raw siya sa Congress, others are saying na sa Senado naman. Pero kung ako ang tatanungin, he’s ripe for either post. Proven na naman din kasi where he excels the most. Si kuya kasi, he’s more of an implementor. Action man siya,” sey ni Harlene.

Samantala, lovelife-wise sa parte ni Bistek, hangga’t maaari Harlene wouldn’t dip her finger into it lalo na sa isyung talagang may namagitang relasyon between him and Kris Aquino.

“‘Di ba, umamin na naman sila sa past nila? Let’s leave it at that na lang,” safe na sagot ng aligagang restaurateur more than a raconteur.