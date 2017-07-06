Bistek pinatatakbo sa Kongreso at Senado

NAGKATAONG um-attend ng isang mayoral forum sa Berlin si Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista kaya ang kapatid nitong si Harlene ang humarap at bumati last Friday sa mga April, May- at June-born reporters sa kanilang pagmamay-aring Salu Restaurant.
Si Harlene tuloy ang kinuyog ng mga celebrators lalo na ang tungkol sa kung ano ang next step ng kanyang kuya in his third and last term as city mayor.
“Honestly, hindi ko rin alam. Puro sabi-sabi. May mga nagsasabi na tatakbo raw siya sa Congress, others are saying na sa Senado naman. Pero kung ako ang tatanungin, he’s ripe for either post. Proven na naman din kasi where he excels the most. Si kuya kasi, he’s more of an implementor. Action man siya,” sey ni Harlene.
Samantala, lovelife-wise sa parte ni Bistek, hangga’t maaari Harlene wouldn’t dip her finger into it lalo na sa isyung talagang may namagitang relasyon between him and Kris Aquino.
“‘Di ba, umamin na naman sila sa past nila? Let’s leave it at that na lang,” safe na sagot ng aligagang restaurateur more than a raconteur.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94