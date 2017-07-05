NPA target din ng martial law

KINUMPIRMA ng tagapagsalita ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na target din ang New People’s Army (NPA) sa implementasyon ng martial law sa Mindanao. Ani Brig. General Restituto Padilla, bahagi ng operasyon ng militar sa Mindanao na pahinain ang kapabilidad ng rebeldeng grupo.

Kampante naman si Padilla na hindi apektado ang isinusulong na usapang pangkapayapaan sa National Democratic Front (NDF) ng operasyon ng militar kontra NPA.

