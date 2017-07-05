Sandara Park, sikat na Korean actor sugod-bahay para makikain

Balik Korea ang PBB graduate and KPOP member ng ngayo’y disbandend na Korean idol group na 2NE1 si Sandara Park upang mag-gala at magbahay-bahay para makikain sa mga Koreans. Napasama kasi siya sa summer special ng JTBC variety show na “Let’s Eat Dinner Together” kung saan ang mga featured host tulad nila Lee Kyung-kyu and Kang Ho-dong at mga nagiging guest nila ay bumibisita sa iba’t ibang bahay para makikain. Makakasama naman ni Sandara ang sikat na Korean star and band member ng FT Island na si Lee Hong-gi na nagbida sa “You’re Beautiful” at “Bride of the Century”. Ilang episode naman ng summer special ay mapapanood ang mga members ng boy band na EXO. Sa ngayon hindi pa kumpirmado kung kailan ang broadcast date. Ang “Let’s Eat Dinner Together” ay pinapalabas tuwing Miyerkules 10:50 ng gabi.

