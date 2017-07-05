Bangkay ng 2 hinihinalang Singaporean fighters narekober sa Marawi By Klariza Gabrido Bandera Intern

SINABI ni Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. na kinukumpirma pa ng militar kung Singaporean ang dalawang narekober na bangkay sa patuloy na operasyon ng mga otoridad sa Marawi. “We don’t have yet enough proof to validate this information and we are working to do that along with the police,” sabi ni Padilla sa isang press briefing sa Malacanang. Nauna nang kinumpirma ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na walong foreign fighters, kabilang ang dalawang Saudi national, dalawang Malaysian, dalawang Indonesian, isang Yemeni at Chechen sa mga napatay sa Marawi.

