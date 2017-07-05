Claudine kinasuhan sa NBI ang basher na nanlait sa anak

PORMAL nang naghain ng reklamo ang aktres na si Claudine Barretto laban sa isang netizen na nanlait sa kanyang two-year-old adopted daughter.

Kahapon, personal na nagpunta sa Cybercrime Division ng National Bureau of Investigation si Claudine para sampahan ng kasong cyberbullying ang basher na nagngangalang Peggy Enriquez.

Ito’y matapos ngang tawaging “panget” at “looks like batang lansangan” ang anak ni Claudine sa pamamagitan ng social media.

Sa pamamagitan ng mga screenshots mula sa Instagram account ng aktres, ipinakita nito ang mga ipinost na komento ni Peggy tungkol sa kanyang anak. Ayon kay Claudine, wala pang kamuwang-muwang ang kanyang dalawang taong gulang na anak para pagsalitaan ng masasama ng isang taong hindi naman nila kilala.

Sa Facebook Live ng News5, sinahi ni Claudine na gusto lang niyang turuan ng leksyon ang mga taong walang ginawa kundi ang mam-bully ng kanilang kapwa sa social media.

Saad pa ng aktres, “Bata pa, e, two years old pa, e. She cannot talk. She cannot defend herself.

“God gave her to me and it’s my duty to defend her and to be a mother to her which I am. And so that, hindi rin ito mangyari sa ibang tao.

“And based sa background of this girl na her friends, contacting me, siguro mga 8 or 9 na sila na willing na tumestigo dahil binu-bully daw sila ng babaeng ito.”