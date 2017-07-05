Mas batang Gilas sasabak sa Jones Cup

Mga mas batang manlalaro at walang beterano mula PBA ang bubuo sa pambansang koponanag lalahok sa Jones Cup sa Hulyo 15-23 sa Taipei, Taiwan ayon kay coach Chot Reyes. Pangungunahan nina Jio Jalalon, Mac Belo, RR Pogoy, Mike Tolomia, Carl Cruz, Raymar Jose, Kevin Ferrer, Ed Daquioag, Matthew Wright, Von Pessumal, Fonso Gotladera, Almond Vosotros, Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena at Fil-German Christian Standhardinger. Inanunsyo ni Reyes ang roster sa kanyang Twitter account. Dagdag lakas ang hatid naman sa koponan ni Mike Myers, ang stand-in import ng TNT KaTropa sa katatapos na Commissioner’s Cup habang si Belo ay magbabalik aksyon matapos magpahinga ng apat na buwan dahil sa knee injury. Unang makakalaban ng Gilas ang Canada sa unang araw ng kumpetisyon bago harapin ang Chinese Taipei A kinabukasan. Tangka ng Pilipinas ang ikaanim na titulo sa Jones Cup kasunod ng malinis na kampanya sa kumpetisyon noong isang taon.

