Dating pulis nagsilbing escort nina Atong Ang, Gretchen Barreto habang papasok ng NAIA — BI INQUIRER.net

SINABI ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) na nagsilbing escort ang isang dating pulis kina Charlie “Atong” Ang, aktres na si Gretchen Barreto at iba pang kasama sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) matapos dumating mula sa Bangkok, Thailand kahapon. Sa isang memorandum kay BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, sinabi ni Marc Red Mariñas, acting chief ng Port Operations Division (POD) na isang retired SPO4 Ciriaco Peralta ang nagpakilala sa mga empleyado ng BI sa ilalim ng Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) na escort siya ni Ang, na kasama ni Barreto. Idinagdag ng BI na nakasuot umano si Peralta ng isang pass mula sa pass control office ng NAIA nang salubungin niya sina Ang, Barreto at iba pang kasama at sinamahan sa immigration counter ng NAIA 1 terminal. Inilarawan ng ulat si Peralta bilang “a media practitioner” at“reportedly an employee of the Rustan’s retail stores.” Kilang negosyante si Ang na kung saan nagsasagawa siya ng operasyon ng online jai alai sa pamamagitan ng Meridien Vista Gaming Corp. Ipinag-utos na ng BI ang imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagbibigay ng VIP treatment kina Ang, Barreto at mga kasama. Iginiit ni Mariñas na walang immigration officer o BI o empleyado ng POD ang nagsilbing escort nina Ang at Barreto. Sinabi ni Morente na hihilingin niya kay Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal na imbestigahan ang insidente.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.