Pacquiao nanawagan sa WBO na aksyunan ang sulat ng GAB kaugnay ng pagkapanalo ni Horn

Nais ni Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao na aksyunan ng World Boxing Organization (WBO) ang hinaing ng Games and Amusement Board hinggil sa pagrebyu sa naging desisyon ng kanilang welterweight bout ng Australyanong si Jeff Horn.

“WBO should take appropriate action on the letter sent by the Games and Amusement Board so as not to erode the people’s interest in boxing,” sabi ni Pacquiao sa isang pahayag Miyerkules.

Sa kabila ng apela ay tanggap naman ng 38-anyos na senador ang kinalabasan ng laban kontra Horn ngunit mariin siyang nanindigan para sa patas na paghuhusga at integridad ng boxing.

“On my part, I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and, at the same time, fighter I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth and fairness in the eyes of the public,” ani Pacquiao. “I love boxing and I don’t want to see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating,” dagdag pa ng muti-titled boxer.

Kahapon ay sumulat sina GAB chairman Abraham Mitra at Commissioner Eduard Trinidad at Matthew Gaston kay WBO President Francisco Varcarcel na humihiling ng masinsinang rebyu ng laban nina Pacquiao at Horn sa Brisbane noong Hulyo 2.

Ang GAB ang ahensyang nangangasiwa sa mga professional sports sa bansa.

Ipinupunto ng GAB sa liham ang mga naging posibleng pagkukulang ng referee at mga hurado: “While we respect the decision, we are constrained to request for a thorough review by the WBO for possible miscalls of the referee where some deductions were not made and of the judges in their judging that have caused varying opinions on their objectivity.”



“We are making this request for a review, which many call for sanctions on the referee and the judges if so warranted, in furtherance of our mutual goal of protecting the integrity of the sport and even more improving the boxing industry that we all love,” dagdag pa ng GAB sa liham.