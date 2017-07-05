Seguridad sa mass transpo inihirit ni Arroyo
3:27 pm | Wednesday, July 5th, 2017
Nais ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Arroyo na magtayo ng komisyon na ang trabaho lamang ay tiyakin ang seguridad ng transport sector.
Sinabi ni Arroyo na dapat paghandaan ang terror attack sa airport at mass train station na nangyari na sa Europa.
“An independent and single authority performing oversight function the transportation security becomes essential given the network characteristics of international and domestic travel and the consequent accountability challenges that exist in the transportation sector,” ani Arroyo.
Sa kanyang panukala, ang kasalukuyang Office of the Transportation Security na nasa ilalim ng Department of Transportation ay gagawing National Transportation Security Regulatory Commission.
Ang OTS ay binuo sa pamamagitan ng Executive Order 277 noong panahon ni Arroyo.
“The system of accountability ensures that relevant government agencies, as well as industry players tasked to perform functions geared towards deterrence, protection and response to terrorist attacks and other acts of unlawful interference, are performing their functions effectively and efficiently, thereby the reducing the possibility and mitigating the consequences of terrorist attacks.”
